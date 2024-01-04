Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024
While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.
Back to the Standard for Baseball and Softball
Following a season that saw a token tournament inclusion for Baseball, and the end of the Softball teams' postseason streak, it's time to get back to where the teams should be, and that's amongst the best in their respective sports.
Chip Hale's side was thrown a bone in 2023 as their NCAA Tournament credentials were questionable at best, which showed as they were quickly bounced. The goal should be to bring postseason baseball back to Tucson for at least the regionals in 2024.
For Caitlin Lowe and the softball program, they are set for their final season in arguably the greatest conference in NCAA Softball, and one where they should look to be among the top.
With one of the best in the field, Allie Skaggs wraps up her career, and a trip to OKC would be a fitting end to what has become a standout career. A trip to the World Series would also aid in launching the Caitlin Lowe era, after a postseason-less year in 2023.