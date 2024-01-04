Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024
While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.
12 The Magic Number for Jedd Fisch and Football
Joining the Big 12, the soon-to-be 12-Team Playoff sets the stage for the fourth season of the Jedd Fisch experience in Tucson.
When the New Mexico Lobos come to town on August 31st, we will see Noah Fifita fully in control of the Arizona Offense for a season that a trip to the College Football Playoff may not be all that unrealistic after their showing in San Antonio.
With another strong recruiting class in tow and no true visions of significant staff changes, the Wildcats look poised to come into the Big 12 as a favorite for the automatic bid to the CFP.