Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024
While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.
Tune Up The Band: The Sudler Trophy Winning Pride of Arizona Continues to be the Heartbeat of the Wildcats
From 2024-26, the Pride of Arizona Marching Band will be recognized as the Sudler Trophy Winner. Known as the "Heisman Trophy of the Marching Band World," the Pride of Arizona will continue under the leadership of the great Chad Shoopman to make all Arizona Student-Athletes, Coaches, Alumni, and Fans alike proud to be represented by this esteemed group.
Also, it may just be me, but they felt much more noticeable than OU during the Alamo Bowl.