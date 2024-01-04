Zona Zealots
Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024

While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.

By Kenny Lindberg

Valero Alamo Bowl - Arizona v Oklahoma
Valero Alamo Bowl - Arizona v Oklahoma / Ronald Cortes/GettyImages
Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic - Brigham Young v Arizona
Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic - Brigham Young v Arizona / Ethan Miller/GettyImages

Tune Up The Band: The Sudler Trophy Winning Pride of Arizona Continues to be the Heartbeat of the Wildcats

From 2024-26, the Pride of Arizona Marching Band will be recognized as the Sudler Trophy Winner. Known as the "Heisman Trophy of the Marching Band World," the Pride of Arizona will continue under the leadership of the great Chad Shoopman to make all Arizona Student-Athletes, Coaches, Alumni, and Fans alike proud to be represented by this esteemed group.

Also, it may just be me, but they felt much more noticeable than OU during the Alamo Bowl.

