Looking Ahead: What we can Look Forward to in 2024
While a loss to Stanford in Men's Basketball ends 2023 in a thud, there is a lot to look forward to in 2024.
Big 12 Set to Take Arizona Nationwide
Now I get it, ESPN and Arizona are not the best of friends, but the added accessibility by getting away from the Pac-12 Network (minus Yogi) and onto ESPN+, in addition to the ESPN Family of Networks and Fox Sports, will provide significantly more reach for all of Arizona's sports to the casual fan, or recruits just searching for a program to watch.
Content Coverage from the digital team at the U of A should not change much, if at all, but you now would need to go to ESPN to watch instead of the Pac-12 Website. Also, for those fans and alums like myself who did not live in the Pac-12 footprint, it now brings non nationally televised games like those on Pac-12 Networks to easier access.