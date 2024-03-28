Zona Zealots
Fansided

March 18, 1989: No. 1 Arizona Basketball defeats No. 9 Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Arizona and Clemson have been on this stage before, and it ended really well for the Wildcats.

By Mason Duhon

Lute Olson
Lute Olson / Stephen Dunn/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

With No. 2 Arizona Basketball and No. 6 Clemson set to tip off the Sweet Sixteen, longtime Arizona fans may be greeted with a familiar sight: a March Madness game against Clemson. And while nothing is guaranteed, we can only hope for a similar outcome. In the 1989 NCAA Tournament, No. 1 seed Arizona took down No. 9 seed Clemson in the Round of 32 in the form of a 94-68 throttling.

Let's take a look back in time at those two teams and the context surrounding the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Home/Wildcats Basketball