March 18, 1989: No. 1 Arizona Basketball defeats No. 9 Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Arizona and Clemson have been on this stage before, and it ended really well for the Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
With No. 2 Arizona Basketball and No. 6 Clemson set to tip off the Sweet Sixteen, longtime Arizona fans may be greeted with a familiar sight: a March Madness game against Clemson. And while nothing is guaranteed, we can only hope for a similar outcome. In the 1989 NCAA Tournament, No. 1 seed Arizona took down No. 9 seed Clemson in the Round of 32 in the form of a 94-68 throttling.