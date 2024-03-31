March 31, 1997: Arizona Basketball knocks off Kentucky to win the NCAA Championship
By Mason Duhon
The 2024 NCAA Tournament window has closed for Arizona Basketball, but that doesn't mean we can't still reminisce. 27 years ago today, No. 4-seeded Arizona summitted the peak and knocked off Kentucky to secure its first and only National Championship in program history.
It was a culmination that not many saw coming, considering Arizona finished in fourth place in the Pac-10 and lost nine games for the first time in 10 years. However, the ensuing postseason run was legendary: three No. 1 seeds and two conference champions all saw their seasons come to an end against the Lute Olson-led Wildcats.