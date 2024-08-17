National CFB writer names Arizona 2024 reason for optimism
The returns of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are the foundational reasons Brad Crawford of 247Sports gave for Arizona in his article "College football rankings: Every preseason top 25 team's reason for optimism."
Arizona should continue to have a prolific passing game under new head coach Brent Brennan with the returns of Fifita and McMillian. Fifita and McMillan both had breakout 2023 seasons. McMillan was named a preseason All-American by ESPN earlier this week. Fifita and McMillan were both named in the ESPN Top 100 players.
Fifita set the Arizona single season record completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023. Fifita was the consensus Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. An injury to starter Jayden DeLaura elevated Fifita and he never looked back.
McMillian nearly broke the Arizona single-season records for receptions and receiving yards in 2023. McMillan had 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Dennis Northcut set the Arizona single-season record with 1,422 receiving yards in 1999. Bobby Wade set the single-season record with 93 receptions in 2002.
"21. Arizona Wildcats- Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Reason for optimism: Roster retention
No one's happier Arizona was able to retain the prolific 1-2 punch of quarterback Noah Fifita and pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan than first-year coach Brent Brennan, who helps usher in the Wildcats' new era in the Big 12 with confidence on offense."
Entering the 2024 season, McMillan is 130 receptions behind Mike Thomas and 1.247 receiving yards behind Northcutt and 14 TDs behind Juron Criner for the Arizona career records. The receiving yardage record seems sure to fall. McMillan would have to have the 14th best season in college football history to set the Arizona career reception record.
McMillan should end his Arizona career as the greatest receiver in program history no matter how the 2024 plays out. If Fifita duplicates his 2024 season he would be in the top five in Arizona history in touchdown passes and top 10 in passing yards. Fifita and McMillan are one of the top QB and WR tandems nationally in 2024.