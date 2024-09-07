NAU opportunity for Arizona to work out flaws before 2 huge road games
Arizona is projected to have an easier time with Northern Arizona on Saturday than it did with New Mexico in a season-opening 61-39 win. After being a 44.5-point favorite on Thursday, Arizona is a 35.5-point favorite as of 5:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday per FanDuel.
Arizona needs to play with more urgency defensively and commit to the run earlier in the game. New Mexico had 304 yards and trailed 27-24 at halftime. Arizona outgained New Mexico 321-166 in the second half of a 61-39 win. Setting the culture and foundation for the rest of the 2024 season is the biggest goal for Arizona on Saturday,
After playing Northern Arizona, Arizona has its two biggest games of the season. Arizona plays at Kansas State next Friday and is at Utah on September 28 after a bye week. Kansas State is a non-conference game that was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII.
Any aspirations Arizona has for the College Football Playoff will likely require a split on the road at Kansas State and Utah or the Wildcats will have to run the tables the rest of the season or win the Big XII Championship game. The target is on Arizona's back with the second-longest winning streak nationally at eight.
Arizona ran for only 28 yards in the first half. In the second half, Arizona had 177 yards rushing. First-team running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt finished with 13 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown. Second-team Arizona RB Quali Conley had 10 carries for 90 yards and three TDs with three receptions for 29 yards.
Arizona was vastly improved defensively in the second half. They need to set the tone versus Northern Arizona to have it carry over to Kansas State during a short week on the road. New Mexico matched Arizona with 174 total yards in the first quarter and were tied at 14 after 15 minutes.
Multiple second-team players should receive their most snaps this season. If Arizona can get out to a big lead early as expected, second-team quarterback Cole Tannenbaum will receive critical snaps behind Noah Fifita. Arizona also needed to develop a second and third receiver versus NAU.
No Arizona receiver had more than one reception versus New Mexico other than Tetairoa McMillan and Conley. Expect Montana Lemonious-Craig, Reymello Murphy and Malachi Riley to receive far more targets versus NAU than New Mexico Saturday is the last Arizona home game until they host Texas Tech on October 5.