New Mexico at Arizona Week 1: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
The Arizona football team is a 31.5-point favorite ahead of its season opener versus New Mexico on Saturday. New Mexico at Arizona has a 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time start on ESPN. New Mexico has minimal injuries that should not have a huge impact on Saturday. Arizona is healthy Arizona has dominated the series with New Mexico.
New Mexico at Arizona will kick off at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN with Brian Custer on Play-by-Play, Rod Gilmore as the analyst and Lauren Sisler as the sideline reporter. Saturday is the first of at least four Arizona games this season scheduled to be televised nationally. The remainder of the TV schedule is to be announced.
Arizona is a 31.5-point favorite over New Mexico as of Thursday morning. The Wildcats are minus 7000 on the moneyline and New Mexico is plus 2000 per Fan Duel. The Over/under is at 58.5. That is roughly predicting a 41-17 Arizona win. Arizona should be able to name their score versus a porous New Mexico defense.
Running back Jaylen Morgan and wide receiver Evan Wysong are listed as questionable for New Mexico on Saturday per Newsday. There are no injuries listed for Arizona. Wysong led New Mexico with six receptions for 95 yards in the Lobos 35-31 loss to Montana State last week.
Seasonal weather is forecast for Tucson on Saturday night. The gametime forecast is 75 degrees with a six percent chance of rain, winds will be out of the Southeast at five to 10 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with humidity at 43 percent and a UV index of zero out of 11.
Arizona leads the all-time series with New Mexico 44-20-3. The Wildcats beat the Lobos 45-37 in the last meeting in 2015 in the New Mexico Bowl on the Lobos homefield. New Mexico won the previous two meetings in 2007 and 2008 in one-score games. Arizona is 22-11-1 versus New Mexico in games played in Tucson.