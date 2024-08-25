New Mexico's week 1 performance means Arizona should run wild
New Mexico was 106th nationally in 2023 allowing 172.17 rushing yards per game. Montana State more than doubled the average allowed by New Mexico in 2023, rushing 47 times for 362 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 comeback win in the week zero season opener for both teams.
Adam Jones ran 17 times for 167 yards and a touchdown. That included a 93-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter to get Montana State within 31-28. Scottre Humphrey ran 19 times for 140 yards and the game winning four-yard TD run with 10 seconds remaining to give Montana State the upset.
The Arizona coaches had to be grateful for the blue print Montana State gave them for next week. Jacory Croskey-Merritt should know how to pick apart the New Mexico defense after running for 1,190 yards and 17 TDs for the Lobos during the 2023 season.
New Mexico allowed over 200 rushing yards four times in 2024. In a season ending 44-41 loss to Utah State, New Mexico allowed 50 carries for 302 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Six New Mexico opponents averaged over 5.0 yards per carry during the 2023 season.
Cornerback Noah Avinger had to lead New Mexico with 14 tackles on Saturday. Safety Christian Ellis had 11 tackles. Avinger and Ellis also each returned fumbles for TDs on Saturday. Arizona will have to work on ball security this week. Arizona RBs coach Alonzo Carter said ball security has been a focus during training camp.
San Jose State transfer Quali Conley will provide Arizona with two RBs who are expected to be extremely productive in 2024. Conley ran 10 times for 123 yards and a TD and added one reception for 61 yards in a 52-24 win for San Jose State over New Mexico in 2023. Carter was Conley's RB coach at New Mexico.
Conley was one of two 100-yard rushers for San Jose State versus New Mexico in 2023. Kairee Robinson ran 15 times for 126 yards and three TDs and had two receptions for 63 yards and another score. San Jose State had 531 total yards, including 259 rushing in their 2-23 win over New Mexico.
New Mexico has a new coaching staff led by former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Tony Howell, who was the defensive coordinator at BYU and Virginia under Mendenhall, is in his first season in that position at New Mexico. Howell spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt finished one spot behind New Mexico in 2023 allowing 175.33 rushing yards per game. With Arizona head coach Brent Brennan leading New Mexico and Carter as the RBs coach, San Jose State was 32nd averaging 184.08 rushing yards per game in 2023. All signs point towards Arizona dominating New Mexico on the ground.