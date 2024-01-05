No. 10 Arizona Basketball blows out Colorado 97-50
Looking to rebound after its embarrassing loss to Stanford last weekend, No. 10 Arizona Basketball responded in a big way.
Even though Colorado was without Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams, the Wildcats took advantage in a big way, making a statement as they blew out the Buffaloes by a 97-50 final.
Fueled by a complete team effort in which the Wildcats shot 40-71 (56.3 percent) from the field including 11-20 (55 percent) from three, Arizona would have three starters finish in double-figures in this one!
Pelle Larsson led the way as he scored a team-high 18 points on 8-12 shooting including grabbing seven rebounds, meanwhile, Kylan Boswell bounced back in a big way, scoring 14 points as he shot 4-7 from three and dished four assi
Behind them was another solid effort from the Wildcats' bench as they finished with a combined 37 points, 15 of which came from freshman big man Motiejus Krivas in 17 minutes played.
Leading by 27 at the half, No. 10 Arizona Basketball continued to pour it on, cruising to the 47-point win over Colorado.
Returning to McKale Center for the first time in nearly a month, the Wildcats looked like a team on a mission, especially from the tip as they climbed out to an early, 23-6 lead over the first six minutes of game time.
Continuing to assert itself, the Wildcats hit big shot after big shot in the first half, especially as Arizona pushed its lead to as many as 27 after Oumar Ballo connected on the first free throw to make it 48-21, Cats.
Colorado would get a bucket on a second chance put back from Javon Ruffin, but Caleb Love would answer with a driving layup of his own to make it 50-23 with 1:44 to play.
Unfortunately, both teams would close out the half scoreless, giving the Cats a dominant, 27-point lead at the half!
Leading comfortably, Arizona would continue its dominance. Unlike the game at Cal last week, the Wildcats continued to pour it on the visiting Buffaloes, pushing its lead to 30, then 35, then 40, and eventually 50 after a three-point jumper from Luke Champion made it 97-47 with 0:25 to play.
Looking to secure the 50-point win, Colorado was able to connect on a three from Bangot Dak to cut Arizona's lead to 97-50. The Wildcats would eventually run out the clock, securing the dominant, 47-point win over the visiting Buffaloes.
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 11-3 (2-1) on the year and will resume conference basketball action on Saturday when they play host to a solid Utah Utes team!
Tip-off on Saturday against the Utes is set for 6:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.
