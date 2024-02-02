No. 11 Arizona Basketball is too much for Cal Golden Bears
TUCSON, AZ – Looking to earn the regular season sweep over Cal (8-13, 4-6), No. 11 Arizona Basketball (16-5, 7-3) proved to be too much for the Golden Bears, winning 91-65.
Arizona Basketball has found its groove again, or so it seems!
Just days after beating Oregon in Eugene, the Wildcats returned to the friendly confines of McKale Center, looking to earn the regular season sweep of the Golden Bears.
Largely unscathed, Arizona dominated Cal from the opening tip, cruising to the comfortable, 91-65 win.
Led by Oumar Ballo's double-double, the Wildcats' big man finished his evening with 22 points and 13 rebounds in 22 minutes of play, all while going a perfect, 8-8 from the field.
Beyond him, Arizona got big contributions from Keshad Johnson and Caleb Love, finishing with 15 and 12 points respectively.
The Wildcats' bench was stellar on Thursday evening, finishing with 32 points from six different players scoring in this one! However, it was the freshman KJ Lewis who had himself a day, scoring 14 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing three assists in just 16 minutes played.
Jumping out to a dominant 20-point lead at the half, No. 11 Arizona Basketball cruised to a comfortable win over Cal!
After losing to Oregon State last week, Arizona Basketball got a big rebound win by beating Oregon in Eugene last Saturday.
And entering Thursday's action, the Wildcats were looking to keep their momentum going as they returned to Tucson to take on Cal.
From the tip, this one was all Arizona! Jumping out to an early, 12-3 lead just minutes into the game, the Wildcats would continue to assert its dominance by pushing its lead to 12, and eventually to 20 after a pair of free throws from KJ Lewis made it 33-13, Arizona with 8:20 to play.
Minutes later, Jaden Bradley would connect on a three to put the Cats up 47-24 with 1:53 to play in the first half.
Unfortunately, Cal would end the half on a 4-1 scoring spurt, cutting Arizona's lead to 20 as they entered halftime.
Looking to claw its way back in, Cal would start the second half on an 11-6 scoring advantage, but that would be the closest they would get in this one as Arizona responded with an 18-8 run, putting the Cats up 25 with 9:10 to play.
Leading comfortably, the Wildcats would continue to assert its dominance, eventually cruising to the eventual 91-65 win over the Golden Bears!
With the victory, the Wildcats improve to 16-5 (7-3) on the year and will resume conference action on Sunday when they look to get revenge against Stanford. Tip-off against the Cardinal on Sunday is set for 6:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on FS1.
