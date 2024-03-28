No. 2 Arizona Basketball's three keys to victory in the Sweet Sixteen against No. 6 Clemson
The Wildcats will have their hands full with a deep Tigers team that's making a push.
By Mason Duhon
For the second time in three seasons, Arizona Basketball is in the Sweet Sixteen. However, there's pressure on the Wildcats and third-year head coach Tommy Lloyd: they haven't made it past the regional semifinals yet despite many a championship-caliber team and a handful of NBA draftees.
A win against No. 6 Clemson in Los Angeles is very much within the realm of possibilities, and it would further cement the first-round exit in 2023 as a fluke. However, a loss here by an Arizona squad with more depth and tournament experience than the last two years could raise questions about Lloyd's ability to win the games that matter the most.