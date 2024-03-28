No. 2 Arizona Basketball's three keys to victory in the Sweet Sixteen against No. 6 Clemson
The Wildcats will have their hands full with a deep Tigers team that's making a push.
By Mason Duhon
2) Settle Caleb Love into a rhytm
Though Love was the leading scorer against Dayton with 19 points and he posted 18 points two days prior against Long Beach State, his shots haven't been falling the way they normally do. The player who's normally a confident and reliable 3-point shooter has been second-guessing himself and hesitating to pull the trigger. Even when he has fired, his shots have found more rim than net.
Love is a game-breaker when he finds a groove, so Lloyd needs to call plays that send him to the rim for some easy points early on. A few driving layups right off rip followed by a handful of close- to mid-range 2's would go a long way in establishing Love's confidence in his ability to hit from range. His chemistry with Oumar Ballo needs to be put on display, and a dunk from either of them could galvanize the team and get the pedal pushed to the metal.