No. 2 Arizona Basketball's three keys to victory in the Sweet Sixteen against No. 6 Clemson
The Wildcats will have their hands full with a deep Tigers team that's making a push.
By Mason Duhon
3) Swarm on defense
One of the biggest benefits to having Lewis and especially Bradley — I call them the Bench Mob — on the floor is their tenacity on defense. When tasked with manning up on defense, they make a habit of living in their assignments' grills. They both are ferocious when it comes to reaching in, forcing turnovers and keeping ball-handlers uncomfortable.
In the backcourt, Ballo will likely draw the matchup against PJ Hall and Johnson will likely be assigned Ian Schieffelin, which are both poised to be absolute slugfests on both ends of the court. Ballo will need to leverage his size advantage, and Johnson will need to utilize both his advanced experience and athleticism in order to find success.
In the frontcourt, triggerman Joe Girard III will also have to be accounted for by Love, who will need to use his height advantage to disrupt Girard's release from range. However, Boswell and Bradley will have to pester point guard Chase Hunter, who stands at an imposing 6-foot-4 from the court general spot.
The offense alone will not win this game against a sneaky-good Clemson team peaking at the right time. The Tigers are playing with something to prove, and Lloyd needs to draw up a phenomenal defensive game plan to secure his first Elite Eight appearance as a head coach.
More March Madness:
