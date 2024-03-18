No. 2 Arizona's path to the Final Four in March Madness; West Region teams and matchups
By Mason Duhon
Selection Sunday played out as expected for Arizona Basketball: the Wildcats were granted the No. 2 seed in the West Region by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, setting up a showdown against No. 15 seed Long Beach State in Salt Lake City.
Arizona (25-8, 15-5 in Pac-12) is coming off an early exit in the final Pac-12 Tournament in the Semifinals to eventual champion and No. 11 seed Oregon. The Beach (21-14, 10-10 in Big West) are led by outgoing head coach Dan Monson, who just led them on an improbable run to the Big West Conference Championship. The No. 4-seeded Beach took down No. 2-seeded UC Davis 74-70 on the shoulders of a 47-point second half.
No. 4-ranked North Carolina (27-7, 17-3 in ACC) earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket, and some tough teams in No. 14-ranked Baylor and No. 19-ranked Alabama occupy the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively. No. 21-ranked St. Mary's is in the 5-seed, and No. 24 Dayton is in the No. 7 seed. All in all, it's a top-heavy region stacked with AP Top-25 teams
What does Arizona's path look like?
Arizona — should they do the expected and win — will play the winner of the No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Nevada game. The other half of this first leg features No. 3 Baylor against No. 14 Colgate and No. 6 Clemson against No. 11 New Mexico. Even if the 'Cats draw Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen, Arizona can capitalize on a lagging defense — especially in transition — to move onto the Elite Eight.
Most of the more imposing teams landed on the other side of the bracket: No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 St. Mary's, and even No. 12 GCU with only four losses will all have to duke it out opposite Arizona. Even low-seeded teams from strong conferences like the Big Ten and SEC landed on the other side of the bracket in No. 9 Michigan State and No. 8 Mississippi State. Whoever comes out of this grouping will be exhausted from the dogfight and could stumble in the Elite Eight matchup.
City
[Seed] Team
Record
Charlotte
[1] North Carolina
27-7
[16] Wagner/Howard
16-15 / 18-16
[8] Miss. State
21-13
[9] Mich. State
19-14
Spokane
[5] St. Mary's
26-7
[12] GCU
29-4
[4] Alabama
21-11
[13] Charleston
27-7
Memphis
[6] Clemson
21-11
[11] New Mexico
26-9
[3] Baylor
23-10
[14] Colgate
25-9
Salt Lake City
[7] Dayton
24-7
[10] Nevada
26-7
[2] Arizona
25-8
[15] Long Beach State
21-14
