No. 21 Arizona Football opens up 2024 Season against New Mexico
Key Returners / Starters:
Offense
Using a bit of a Spread-style offense, the Lobos enter the 2024 season with a lot of new personnel which will be led by quarterback Devon Dampier. The sophomore signal-caller returns after a rather solid 2023 season in which he threw for 525 yards and six touchdowns to no interceptions on 40/64 passing.
Behind him will be Eli Sanders and NaQuari Rogers with Sanders getting a majority of the touches at running back. Against Montana State, Sanders carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards.
Using a balanced offensive attack, the Lobos like to mix things up a bit, using a slew of pass-catchers that includes Luke Wysong, Trace Bruckler, and Ryan Davis among others.
While this group will most likely struggle along the offensive line, this is still a team that can put up some points, and Arizona's defense will need to be ready to attack and keep this offense off the field.
Defense
Running a base 4–2–5 defense, first-year defensive coordinator Nick Howell should have his hands full against a talented Arizona offense.
Led by a solid defensive secondary which consists of Noah Avinger, Christian Ellis, and Bobby Arnold III most notably, the Lobos have a competitive group overall; however, where Arizona should have the advantage in this one is upfront. If the Wildcats can establish themselves in the trenches early on, they will be able to take over this game quickly.
Linebackers Jayden Wilson and Randolph Kpai provide a serviceable 1-2 punch for the Lobos, but overall, they should have a challenge on their hands, especially if their defensive line is unable to generate any pressure or contain the Wildcats rushing attack.
After surrendering 567 yards and 35 points to Montana State last weekend, stopping Arizona is going to be a tall task, especially on the road.