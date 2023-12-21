No. 4 Arizona Basketball 'Rolls Tide', beats Alabama
PHOENIX, AZ – Using a strong, second-half effort, No. 4 Arizona Basketball (9-1) runs away from Alabama (6-5) in its 87-74 win!
Looking to rebounds after suffering its first setback of the season, No. 4 Arizona Basketball was back in action, this time in Phoenix for the Hall of Fame Series.
Taking on a talented but inconsistent Alabama team, the Wildcats looked a bit rocky from the start, perhaps still reeling from its loss to Purdue this past Saturday.
Despite trailing 9-0 to start and allowing seven offensive rebounds in the first five minutes of the game, Arizona rallied, using a strong, second-half effort to propel them in its 87-74 win over the Crimson Tide.
Arizona had all five of its starters finish in double-figures with Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo leading the way with 16 points apiece respectively.
Caleb Love added with 13 points while going a perfect, 7-7 from the charity stripe, meanwhile, Kylan Boswell scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished three assists.
Arizona’s bench was solid as well, combining for 16 points as they helped pace the Cats in their 13-point win.
Leading only by one at the half, No. 4 Arizona Basketball would find its stride late in the second half, pacing itself to the win!
Looking to earn yet another big win on its young season, unfortunately, Arizona Basketball looked a bit suspect to start, especially as the Wildcats were ice cold from the field.
Trailing 9-0, Arizona's offense would finally start to come to life, but it wasn't necessarily pretty as the Cats struggled with rebounding and taking care of the basketball.
Tied at 28-28, Arizona would gain the lead at 30-28 after Boswell's made jumper with 3:55 to play in the first half.
But Alabama and Arizona would seemingly trade buckets down the stretch before the Wildcats entered halftime with a slim, 41-40 lead.
Hoping to see a better effort in the second half, unfortunately, Arizona would start the second half a bit sluggish, especially as Alabama opened the half on a 10-2 run as they led 50-43 with 16:31 to play.
Needing a response, Arizona would finally answer, using a 13-4 run to take the lead at 56-54, and luckily for us, the Wildcats wouldn't look back, continuing to use a smothering defensive effort, meanwhile, attacking Alabama's post.
Up 73-63 with 5:10 to play, Arizona would close out the game outscoring Alabama 14-11 as they went on to beat Alabama by an 87-74 final!
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 9-1 on the year and will resume basketball action this Saturday, December 23 when Arizona takes on No. 14 FAU for a neutral-site game in Las Vegas, NV. Tip-off against the Owls is set for 1:00 PM MST on Fox!
