No. 5 Arizona Basketball beats ASU by largest margin in Rivalry History
TUCSON, AZ - Seeing their first action in a week, No. 5 Arizona Basketball (20-5, 11-3) looked well-rested, walloping visiting ASU (13-13, 7-8) by a 105-60 final!
Returning to action for the first time in a week, No. 5 Arizona Basketball welcomed rival Arizona State to town, riding a current five-game winning streak.
And despite ASU jumping out to an early, five-point lead, the Wildcats outscored the Sun Devils 90-40 over the next 32-plus minutes of game action to beat Arizona State by a 105-60 final (the largest margin of victory in Territorial Cup history).
Fueled by a complete team effort in this one, the Wildcats had four of five starters finish in double-figures as Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo led all starters with 15 points each, respectively.
Meanwhile, Arizona's bench came up big in this one as several players received valuable minutes on Saturday evening. The Wildcats' bench scored 45 bench points and were led by Jaden Bradley's career-high 21 points on 8-11 shooting with five assists and four rebounds. Beyond him, Paulius Murauskas scored 12 points in just five minutes played.
Leading by 18 at halftime, No. 5 Arizona Basketball continued to dominate this one en route to a commanding 45-point win!
Looking fresh to start this one, it didn't take too long for No. 5 Arizona Basketball to assert its dominance and take control of this one.
Despite Arizona State starting the game by outscoring Arizona 20-15 in the first seven-plus minutes of game action, the Wildcats were able to gain control quickly, answering with a 7-1 run as they regained the lead at 22-21, never seemingly looking back from there.
With Arizona in front at 24-23, the Wildcats would once again respond, putting together a 17-6 run that put them up 41-29 after a fastbreak dunk from Keshad Johnson with 3:43 to play in the first half.
Leading comfortably, Arizona would outscore ASU 8-2 over the final three-plus minutes of action as they entered halftime with an 18-point lead.
Looking to continue to assert its dominance, the Wildcats wasted no time doing so! Opening the second on an 11-6 scoring advantage, Arizona pushed its lead to 23 after a pair of free throws from Ballo made it 60-37.
Moments later, Arizona would push its lead to 30 when Johnson scored on another fastbreak dunk to make it 78-48 with 8:04 to play.
Up 85-55 with 5:42 to play, the deeper parts of Arizona's bench would start to check into this one as the Wildcats quickly answered with an 11-2 run to make it 96-57.
Leading by 39, Arizona was not done either, closing out the game on a 9-3 run as the Wildcats paced themselves, to the largest win in Territorial Cup history, a 105-60 beatdown!
With the win, the Wildcats now improve to 20-5 (11-3) on the season and will have a big week coming up as they welcome second-place Washington State to town on Thursday followed by Washington on Saturday afternoon.
Arizona has a great opportunity to further distance itself in the Pac-12 Conference standings next week, and tip-off against the Cougars on Thursday is set for 9:00 PM MST with the game being broadcast on FS1.
