No. 6 Arizona Basketball routs Oregon in last Pac-12 game at McKale Center
TUCSON, AZ – Playing in their last game in McKale Center as a Pac-12 Conference member, No. 6 Arizona Basketball (23-6, 14-4) steamrolled Oregon (19-10, 11-7) by a 103-83 final.
Well, it was a bittersweet day on Saturday afternoon as No. 6 Arizona Basketball steamrolled the visiting Oregon Ducks by a 103-83 final in front of a packed crowd in Tucson!
And taking to McKale Center one last time as a Pac-12 Conference member, and on Senior Day nonetheless, the Wildcats looked every bit as dominant in this one.
Coming in, Oregon was looking for the much-needed upset against the Wildcats, but to the victor went the spoils!
Seeing a starting lineup of all seniors (including walk-on Grant Weitman), Arizona saw four of its five starters finish in double-figures, three of which finished with over 20 points.
Kylan Boswell came off the bench as an ode to Grant for being a senior, and it seemingly worked well as the sophomore guard finished with an impressive 19 points on a staggering 7-9 shooting from the field, including 5-7 from three. Jaden Bradley also finished with eight points himself as the Cats routed the Ducks.
Jumping out to a dominant, 21-point halftime lead, No. 6 Arizona Basketball cruised in their 103-83 victory over the Ducks.
Despite this one starting close for the first few minutes of game action, the first half was all Arizona after they responded with a 22-5 run that put them in front 29-12 when Jaden Bradley converted on a pair of free throws for the Cats.
Continuing to find its rhythm offensively, there was no slowing the Cats down as Arizona pushed its lead to as many as 25 when a second-chance dunk from Oumar Ballo made 43-18 with 4:56 to play. Ballo would finish his day with 11 points and 12 rebounds, logging his ninth-straight double-double.
Oregon would start to try and claw its way back, but Arizona entered halftime with a commanding 51-30 lead.
Looking to maintain its momentum, Arizona and Oregon would seemingly trade buckets for the early parts of the second half until Oregon would start to find a rhythm, pulling within 15 after Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard connected on a layup to make it 73-58 with 10:28 to play.
Not thrilled with what he saw defensively, head coach Tommy Lloyd called timeout to regroup his troops, and the strategy worked, sparking a 24-11 run to extend the Cats' lead to as many as 28 with 5:35 to play.
Oregon would claw its way back a little as Arizona pulled its starters with 3:02 to play, but it was too little too late at that point as the Wildcats cruised to the dominant 103-83 win!
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 23-6 (14-4) on the year and will return to action on Thursday when they take on UCLA on Thursday, followed by USC on Saturday. If the Wildcats hope to win the conference outright, they will likely need to sweep the LA Schools. Tip-off on Thursday is set for 7:30 P.M. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
