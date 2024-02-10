No. 8 Arizona Basketball looks finish its weekend with a sweep of Colorado
BOULDER, CO - Fresh off a 3OT win over Utah, No. 8 Arizona Basketball (18-5, 9-3) looks to finish off its weekend with a sweep over Colorado (16-7, 7-5).
After a dog fight in which No. 8 Arizona Basketball escaped Salt Lake City with a triple-overtime win, the Wildcats return to action for what should be a tough matchup against Colorado.
Coming in, the Wildcats will be tested significantly in this one. Colorado is finally healthy, and they are fresh off a win in which they walloped the Sun Devils by an 82-70 final just days ago.
Beyond that, traveling to an even higher elevation and coming off of a triple-overtime win could be a recipe for an upset on Saturday evening.
Hopefully, we see our Wildcats overcome tired legs and come out ready to go in this one. Either way, this should be great preparation for the upcoming NCAA Tournament as Colorado is a good team, especially at home where they are currently 13-0 on the year!
Getting to know the details about Arizona Basketball’s opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes.
Team: Colorado Buffaloes
Conference: Pac-12 Conference
Current Record: 16–7 (7–5)
Head Coach: Tad Boyle. Now in his 18th season as a head coach (14th with Colorado), Boyle is 288–179 (133–117) with the Buffaloes with 11 postseason appearances (five NCAA Tournament appearances) with two round-of-32 finishes.
Before he arrived at Colorado, Tad was at Northern Colorado from 2006-10 where he was 56–66 (28–36) with a CIT Quarterfinal finish in 2009-10. Overall, he is 344–245 (156–148) as a head coach.
2022-23 Record: Finishing the 2022-23 season with an 18–17 (8–12) record, the Buffaloes ended its year with a second-round NIT loss to Utah Valley.
So with Arizona Basketball taking on Colorado, here is how you can watch and follow our Wildcats!
Arizona Basketball vs Colorado Information and Details:
Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024
Time: 8:00 P.M. MST / 7:00 P.M. PST
Television: ESPN
Location: CU Events Center – Boulder, CO (11,064)
Spread: +1.0 Arizona
Overall Series Record: 23-15 Arizona. A competitive head-to-head series that has picked up the over years, Arizona has dominated Colorado since coming to the Pac-12, winning 19 of the last 27 meetings, including its last three straight.
Last Meeting: Squaring off in Tucson this past January, Arizona came away with the dominant win, beating the visiting Buffaloes by a 97-50 final, granted Colorado was without Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams in that game.
Arizona Basketball Game Preview:
After earning the hard-fought win in Salt Lake City on Thursday night, Arizona Basketball returns to action against Colorado in what should be quite the contest.
Coming in, the Buffaloes are a skilled team that has had to endure and battle injuries all season, and we have a feeling that they will be more than ready to go in this one.
Fresh off a triple-overtime win, we could see the Wildcats a bit sluggish to begin this one, especially as they must overcome tired legs and higher elevation.
If Arizona is to win, the defense will need to be locked in from the start and not let the Buffaloes get hot early, and that means neutralizing KJ Simpson who is averaging 19.4 points per game, along with Tristan da Silva, J'Vonne Hadley, and freshman Cody Williams.
Overall, Colorado is a talented offensive team, averaging a combined 80.7 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting from the field, including 39.1 percent from three. They shoot the ball very well, and that means Arizona is going to have to do a better job at closing out on shooters and rotating on defense to not leave too many open jumpers.
Winning won't be easy by any means, but if the Wildcats hope to be victorious, they will need to bring a strong effort from the tip and maintain focus and energy throughout!
Hopefully, the Wildcats will be ready to go in this one and continue their winning ways. Saturday's game against the Buffaloes is set for 8:00 P.M. Tucson time with the game being broadcast on ESPN.
