Noah Fifita adds preseason honor on Manning Award Watch List
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita continued his amazing rise over the last 11 months by being named to the Manning Award watch list on Thursday. Per ArizonaWildcats.Com, Fifita has been named to the "Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien Award Watch List (and) the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List."
Fifita was also named an "Athlon Sports Preseason All-American and Phil Steele Third-Team All-American." The Manning Award named Fifita their Star of the Week twice during the 2023 season for his performances in Arizona's wins over UCLA and Arizona State.
Fifita was 25 of 32 for 300 yards and one interception in a 27-10 win over UCLA. In the best game of his career, Fifita completed 30 passes in 41 attempts for 527 yards, five TDs and one interception. Fifita scorched the Sun Devils by completing 19-for-29 with 357 yards and two TDs in the first half.
Fifita set the Arizona single-season record by completing 72.4 percent of his passes, had the ninth-highest total with 2,869 passing yards in only nine starts and his 25 TDs were sixth in program history for one season. The 527 yards versus ASU and five TD passes versus the Sun Devils and USC are single-game program records.
Fifita finished his 2023 season by being named the Football Writers Association of America Offensive Freshman of the Year. The Manning Award was created to honor former Mississippi and New Orleans Saints QB Archie Manning and his sons, former Rebels and N.Y. Giants QB Eli and Peyton, who played at Tennessee and in the NFL with Indianapolis and Denver.
The Manning Award is the only postseason award to include postseason performances. Fifita is one of 29 QBs on the Manning Award watch list. Colorado QB Shaddeur Sanders is the only 2024 Arizona opponent named to the Manning Award Watch list. The Manning Award will be announced after the National Championship Game.