Noah Fifita among top QBs nationally on Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch list
Arizona redshirt sophomore added to his place among the best quarterbacks in college football entering the 2024 season by being named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday. Fifita previously earned spots on several other preseason watch lists, All-Big XII and All-American.
Fifita was previously named to the "Davey O'Brien Award Watch List, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Athlon Sports Preseason All-American, and Phil Steele Third-Team All-American" per ArizonaWildcats.Com.
Fifita had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman for Arizona in 2023 playing in 12 games with nine starts. After appearing in only three games as a true freshman in 2023, Fifita completed all eight of his pass attempts through the first trio of contests in 2023. Fifita broke out in the fourth game of 2023 versus Washington.
Fifita kept Arizona in the game against the eventual 2023 national runner-up. In his first career start, Fifita completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for three touchdowns and one interception as Arizona pushed Washington in a 31-24 loss. Arizona scored a late TD, but their comeback attempt versus Washington fell short.
Arizona lost at USC the following week after blowing a 21-0 lead but won their final seven games of the season led by Fifita. FIfita finished the season completing 72.4 percent of his passes, an Arizona program record, for 2.869 yards and 25 TDs. Fifita was named by the Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award been around since 1987. Don McPherson of Syracuse won the first award in 1987. No player has even won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award twice. Alabama and Florida State led all programs with three players each having won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.