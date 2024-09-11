Noah Fifita still ranked top 10 QB nationally after week 2
In his article "Ranking the top 20 QBs in college football after Week 2..." Clint Brewster of 247Sports has Noah Fifita seventh nationally. Fifita is fortunate to still rank in the top 10 after Arizona struggled offensively throughout most of the game in a 22-10 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.
The Arizona defense and running game were the foundation of the win over Northern Arizona. Arizona ran for 188 yards and held Northern Arizona to 198 yards of total offense in the win. Fifita threw for only 55 yards in the first half, before tossing for 118 in the second half.
The mediocre performance from Fifita was surprising after he was 19-31 for 422 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the season opening 61-39 win versus New Mexico. Northern Arizona nearly completely shutdown Arizona All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan had two receptions for 11 yards versus NAU. Running back Quali Conley led Arizona with five receptions for 38 yards versus NAU. Jeremiah Patterson led the Arizona WRs with three receptions for 32 yards and the lone receiving TD. Arizona has to be able to get the ball to the WRs versus Kansas State on Friday.
"Noah Fifita and Arizona started off slow and were down at halftime but rallied in the second half to beat Northern Arizona. Fifita didn't play his best but has a chance to pop back against No. 14 Kansas State this week. Fifita was 18-for-26 for 173 yards, one touchdown, and one interception."- Clint Brewster, 247Sports
Fifita has to be able to find other receivers if McMillan is double and potentially triple teamed versus Kansas State and the rest of the season. With 10 games versus Big XII teams, the talent level of opponents increases significantly for Arizona after beginning the season versus New Mexico and NAU.
Kansas State has the 85th-ranked pass defense nationally allowing 220.0 yards per game. The Wildcats are 128th nationally allowing 9.6 yards per attempt. Expect Arizona to attack Kansas State's secondary. Tulane QB Darian Mensah had four completions of at least 35 yards versus Kansas State last week.
Expect Fifita to be able to make a few big completions. At least one or two of the big completions should go to McMillan. If Arizona can develop second and third receivers, they will become far more explosive offensively. Arizona will be tested on the road in front of a loud crowd.