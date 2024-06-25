3-star NorCal OL recruit Losipini Tupou commits to Arizona Football
Continuing its recruiting momentum, Arizona Football has received a commitment from Northern California offensive lineman Losipini Tupou.
Arizona Football is quickly picking up steam in the recruiting class for 2025, and amid their busy recruiting weekend, the Wildcats add yet another player to its class.
Making news on Tuesday, the Wildcats received a commitment from Northern California lineman, Losipini Tupou. Making his decision known via social media, Tupou picked the Wildcats over reported offers from Arizona State, Army, Nebraska, and Florida.
A massive lineman who hails from the San Francisco area, Tupou hails from Archbishop Riordan High School, and with his addition, he will add immediate size and depth along the Cats' offensive line.
Standing a lengthy 6-foot-2, and weighing 275 pounds, Losipin Tupou is another big recruiting win for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football.
Overall, Tupou is a big and talented lineman with the ideal size and strength and likely projects as an interior lineman for the Wildcats once he comes to Tucson. He is strong and physical and should be a nice depth add here for Arizona!
Just by looking at his film, there is a lot to like, and he will have an opportunity to make an impact with the Cats quickly!
Under coach Brennan, Arizona is starting to find its momentum on the recruiting trail, and this is another nice recruiting win for the Cats!
