Northern Arizona at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, and series history
Arizona will play its second consecutive home game to open the 2024 season when they host Northern Arizona on Saturday. Arizona began the season with a 61-39 win over New Mexico. Northern Arizona began the season with a 66-6 win over Lincoln University of California,
How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona
Arizona at Northern Arizona will kick off at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+. Chris Sylvester will call play-by-play, former NFL offensive lineman Brad Hopkins will be the analyst and Shane Sparks is the sideline reporter. ESPN+ requires a separate subscription from ESPN and is $10.99 per month.
FanDuel Northern Arizona at Arizona odds
The FanDuel odds list Arizona as a 44.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is 63.5. No moneyline is listed by Fan Duel. Arizona did not cover as a 31.5-point favorite versus New Mexico last week. The total of 60.5 was smashed by nearly 40 points by Arizona and New Mexico last week.
Northern Arizona at Arizona injuries
Arizona could be without starting left Rhino Tapaatoutai who injured his knee versus New Mexico per Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority. Defensive tackle Jarra Anderson is also expected out after suffering an injury during training camp. There are no reported injuries for Northern Arizona.
Saturday night Tucson weather forecast
The forecast for kickoff time in Tucson on Saturday night is 76 degrees with the wind out of the East-Southeast at 12 miles per house. Mostly clear skies are projected with Humidity at 29 percent.
Northern Arizona at Arizona: Series history
Arizona has won 16 games with two losses versus Northern Arizona. Arizona has 15 wins and one loss versus Northern Arizona in Tucson. The Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks 38-3 in Tucson in 2023. Northern Arizona won its one game in Tucson 21-19 during the 2021 season. Arizona has completely turned its program around since then.
NAU is the last non-Big XII team on the 2024 Arizona schedule. Arizona plays at Kansas State on September 13 in a non-conference game. The game was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII. Arizona has the 51st toughest remaining strength of schedule in 2024 per the ESPN Football Power Index.