Northern Arizona: final odds and predictions with huge point spread shift
After being a 44.5-point favorite early in the week, Arizona is favored by 35.5 points early on Saturday morning. The point spread should not impact the outcome, but those nine points could be critical for bettors. Arizona did not cover the 30.5-point spread in a 61-39 win over New Mexico in the season opener last Saturday.
Arizona and New Mexico obliterated the over/under of 60.5 points. Against Northern Arizona, Arizona could eclipse the over/under by themselves. Noah Fefita and Tetairoa McMillan were unstoppable before the running game got going in the second half. Arizona needs to play better defensively in the first half and establish the run.
Arizona ran for 28 yards and allowed 305 total yards in the first half while taking a 27-24 lead versus New Mexico at halftime. McMillan finished with six receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. McMillan completed the game versus New Mexico with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four TDs.
Arizona won 38-3 as a 28.5 point favorite versus Northern Arizona in 2023. The Over/Under at 59.5 was significantly about the 41 points Arizona and Northern Arizona combined for in 2023. With Fifita and McMillan connecting how they did last week, the over/under should be eclipsed on Saturday.
FanDuel set the over/under at 61.5 for Northern Arizona at Arizona. New Mexico has a bad defense, but they are still a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Against Football Championship Subdivision team Northern Arizona and with the Lumberjacks having a new coaching staff expect Arizona to roll offensively.
Take Arizona and lay the points comfortably. The over is a more measured bet but is a safe gamble. Arizona should easily beat Northern Arizona and get their starters out of the game early. This is the last game this season for Arizona versus a non-Big XII opponent. Arizona is at Kansas State next week.