Notable sports figured you might have forgotten are Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Ed Hochuli
Before becoming one of the most iconic officials in modern NFL history, Hochuli got his Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona Law School in 1976 following a three-year football career at UTEP, where he also earned his bachelor's degree. During this time, he was rising through Pop Warner, high school, JuCo, and Big Sky football officiating.
The Canyon del Oro High School graduate had spent two years working under District Judge Carl Muecke while at Arizona, and was admitted to the State Bar of Arizona upon graduation. He was one of five founding partners of Jones, Skelton, and Hochuli, P.L.C., where he worked as a trial lawyer from 1983-2021. The Pac-10 also hired Hochuli as an official in 1983 — the same year he founded the law practice.
Ahead of the 1990 season, Hochuli was finally hired by the NFL as a back judge, and the rest of his legendary officiating career is history before retiring in 2018. His imposing physical stature earned him the nickname "Hochules" from Phil Simms, his call about there "still [being] penalties in the Pro Bowl", and numerous other instances quickly earned him a soft spot in many NFL fans' hearts.