Notable sports figured you might have forgotten are Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Tom Tolbert
Tolbert spent the final two seasons of his college basketball career at Arizona under the legendary Lute Olson from 1986-88. The future radio and TV broadcaster played in 68 games for the Wildcats with 59 starts, averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. The Charlotte Hornets subsequently drafted him in the second round of the 1988 NBA Draft.
Tolbert bounced around the NBA for seven seasons, with his best year coming in 1992-93 with the Orlando Magic where he started 61 of 72 games played and posted 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. Following the 1994-95 season, Tolbert retired from basketball and transitioned into sports media by 1996. The San Francisco-based radio station KNBR hired Tolbert in 1996, and he has been a part of the Bay Area sports scene ever since.
He remains with KNBR to this day, served as the Golden State Warriors' radio color commentator from 2012-16, and has been a studio host, commentator, and sideline reporter for the NBA across three networks: NBC, ABC, and ESPN. He flies under the radar a bit more in Tucson because of his Bay Area affiliations, but the former Wildcat has carved out a name for himself.