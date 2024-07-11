Notable sports figured you might have forgotten are Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Jim Furyk
Before his 30-plus year career in professional golf teed off, Furyk played his collegiate golf at Arizona from 1988-92. He was named an All-Pac-10 selection and All-American honorable mention in each of his first two seasons. In 1992, Furyk notched seven Top-10 finishes and earned All-American honors while leading Arizona to its first and only men's golf national championship to date.
The rivalry between the Furyk-led Arizona and the Phil Mickelson-led ASU reached a peak during this four-year overlap, and Mickelson won the 1992 individual championship despite Arizona taking home the team championship. Following his Arizona career, Furyk spent a year with the Nike Tour before finally joining the PGA Tour in 1994, where 17 of his 29 professional wins would come from.
His only major win (so far) was his dramatic 2003 win at the U.S. Open where his 272 points tied the lowest 72-hole score in tournament history. His best season came in 2010, where he won a career-best three tournaments to win the FedEx Cup and both 2010 PGA Player of the Year and 2010 PGA Tour Player of the Year award. He is now a member of the PGA Tour Champions and competes in senior tournaments.
