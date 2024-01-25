Old Pueblo Reunion! Arizona Football tabs Dino Babers as the next OC
A little over a week on the job, and Arizona Football head coach Brent Brennan appears to be finalizing his staff, officially hiring Dino Babers as Offensive Coordinator.
Well, Arizona Football head coach Brent Brennan might be on the job for a little over a week at this point, but so far, he has put a monstrous staff together in Tucson!
Hiring big names like Duane Akina as his defensive coordinator and bringing in Danny Gonzales as Special Teams Coordinator and Linebackers Coach, Brennan has also added Joe Seumalo, Alonzo Carter, and Josh Oglesby from San Jose State among others!
So far, it appears that Coach Brennan has made some great hires at Arizona, and on Thursday afternoon after much anticipation, Coach Brennan added another big hire to his growing list!
Making news via Social Media, it was announced that Dino Babers will be returning to Tucson to coach the Wildcats' offense in 2024!
Returning to the Old Southwest for the first time in over 20 years, Dino Babers' hire helps round out a phenomenal staff for Arizona Football!
With Dino joining the Wildcats' staff, he is a great addition to Arizona Football, and his depth of experience is impressive!
Dino Babers
Age: 62
Previous Position: Head Coach
Previous Team: Syracuse
Alma Mater: Hawaii
Resume:
- Hawaii (Graduate Assistant) – 1984
- Arizona State (Graduate Assistant) – 1985
- Eastern Illinois (Running Back Coach) – 1987
- UNLV (Special Teams/Running Back Coach) – 1988–1989
- Northern Arizona (Special Teams/Defensive Back Coach) – 1990
- Purdue (Wide Receivers Coach) – 1991–1993
- San Diego State (Wide Receivers Coach) – 1994
- Arizona (Wide Receivers Coach) – 1995–1996
- Arizona (Running Backs Coach) – 1997
- Arizona (Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach) – 1998-2000
- Texas A&M (Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach) – 2001-2002
- Pittsburgh (Running Backs Coach) – 2003
- UCLA (Wide Receivers Coach) – 2004-2005
- UCLA (Running Backs Coach) – 2006
- UCLA (Associate Head Coach / Running Backs Coach) – 2007
- Baylor (Wide Receivers Coach / Recruiting Coordinator) – 2008
- Baylor (Special Teams / Wide Receivers Coach) – 2009-2011
- Eastern Illinois (Head Coach) – 2012-2013
- Bowling Green (Head Coach) – 2014-2015
- Syracuse (Head Coach) – 2016-2023
Coming in, he brings a wealth of knowledge, and he has been a great offensive mind in the world of college football for quite some time. With the offensive weapons the Wildcats have, this is a big-time addition for the Cats!