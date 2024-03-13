On this day in history: Arizona wins first Pac-10 Tournament in program history on March 13, 1988
No. 1-seeded Arizona Basketball won its first Pac-10 Tournament Championship in program history 36 years ago today on March 13, 1988, pummeling No. 2-seeded Oregon State by over 25 points. This marked the start of a storied history in Pac-12 Tournaments.
By Mason Duhon
On this day in history: No. 1-seeded Arizona, ranked No. 3 in the nation, demolished No. 2-seeded Oregon State by over 25 points on Sunday, March 13, 1988, to win its first Pac-10 Tournament Championship in program history. Lute Olson was in just his sixth year as the head man for the Wildcats and led them to an astounding 35-3 (17-1 in Pac-10) record by the end of the season.
Yes, you read that right — three losses in an entire season. Want to know something crazier? That includes postseason wins and losses. This was just the second Pac-10 Tournament ever played, and Arizona was allowed to host after sealing the No. 1 seed. After the conference tournament, Arizona sat at 31-2 (17-1 in Pac-12) and earned the second No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament en route to a Final Four showing.
The 1987-88 Pac-10 Tournament
Arizona finished the regular season head-and-shoulders above the rest of the Pac-10 competition and riding an eight-game winning streak. The 'Cats went 17-1 in conference play, with the lone blemish being a 72-64 loss to Stanford. The only other loss the 'Cats sustained before March Madness was a gut-wrenching 61-59 loss to New Mexico in the non-conference slate.
As the No. 1 seed, Arizona drew a first-round bye and No. 9-seed Cal won the play-in game — sidenote, No. 7 seed Arizona State was predictably knocked out by No. 10 seed Washington. The 'Cats boat-raced the Golden Bears, winning by 24 points in the 88-64 decision. In the Semifinals, Arizona played a closer game against No. 3 seed Stanford, but still secured the 14-point win to move onto the championship against No. 2 seed Oregon State, who bested Washington and No. 6 seed Washington State in a weak path to the Finals.
The legendary Sean Elliott led the way for Arizona with 20 points and six assists en route to a Most Outstanding Player nod for the tournament. The MVP, however, went to long-tenured senior center Tom Tolbert, who notched a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double in a mere 28 minutes. Hell, even Anthony Cook (19) and Steve Kerr (15) got their licks in with double-digit performances. The Spokesman-Review put it best:
"Arizona treated yet another Pac-10 opponent like a sparring partner."- Steve Bergum, Spokesman-Review (1988)
The 1987-88 NCAA Tournament
With this, Arizona clinched the second No. 1 seed in the 1988 NCAA Tournament, behind only a one-loss Temple team. The 'Cats proceeded to steamroll every opponent they faced through the Elite Eight. In the first round, Arizona dispatched No. 16 seed Cornell 90-50 without even breaking a sweat. The good times continued to roll against No. 8 Seton Hall when Arizona pulled off a 29-point win in the 84-55 decision.
Even when the opponents became more battle-tested, Arizona still made fools of some of the best teams in the country. Against No. 5 seed and No. 17-ranked Iowa, the 'Cats logged a 20-point, 99-79 victory like it was nothing. The highlight of the postseason was when Arizona threw the whole house at No. 2 seed and No. 7-ranked North Carolina. The Tar Heels won the ACC in the regular season and went 27-6 beforehand, but the Wildcats laid a 70-52 beatdown on one of the best teams in the country to earn a spot in the Final Four — the first in program history.
Though Arizona ultimately fell 8 points short against Oklahoma in the Final Four, it was the season that put them on the national map. Olson had already been making Elite Eights and Final Fours since he was with Iowa, but he led Arizona to new heights and this season set the foundation for the run of dominance that was to come.
Besides, that was always meant to be unranked No. 6 seed Kansas' year anyway; nothing but the utmost respect for the Blue Blood program clawing its way to winning its first title.
