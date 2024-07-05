Opinion: Ranking the Top 5 Athletes to come out of Arizona
No. 5 - Jennie Finch
Being perhaps the most renowned and beloved softball player to come out of the University of Arizona, Jennie was a starting pitcher for the Wildcats from 1999-02, where she was a big part of the Arizona team that won the 2001 Women's College World Series.
A former Collegiate All-American, Finch was dominant at Arizona, even setting several records including winning 51 consecutive games.
Not only did she have a storied collegiate career, but she eventually went on to have a spectacular pro career in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) Softball League and competed in the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics where she won two Olympic Medals.
In a lot of ways, she is considered to be one of the few who are the "face" of Arizona Softball, and her accomplishments speak for themself. To me, there isn't a scenario in which Finch isn't in the Top 5 greatest Athletes to come from Arizona.