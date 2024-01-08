Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: How does Arizona stack up against the conference?
By Mason Duhon
Tucson, AZ - Week 2 of Pac-12 play is in the books, and so is the non-conference portion of the schedule. Let's take a look into how each team stacks up so far.
With the full non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror and two weeks of conference matchups under everyone's belts, join us as we tackle a comprehensive exploration of the Pac-12's men's basketball teams through the first half of the season and offer more detailed context for the weekly Power Rankings going forward.