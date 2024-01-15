Pac-12 Basketball Power rankings: The week of the upset strikes Arizona
By Mason Duhon
Long shots
Washington was the team to finally dampen the hot start Arizona State got off to in conference play. Shooting over 50% from both the field and the arc alongside a pair of 20-plus point performances from Sahvir Wheeler (24) and Keion Brooks Jr. (22) brought the Huskies their 10th win of the season. Braxton Meah also logged a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
In a cruel twist of fate, the Huskies were then dashed 73-61 by UCLA of all teams. It's hard to win games when one man (Sahvir Wheeler, 27 points) makes up nearly half of the total offense. The Huskies let UCLA claim an 8-7 lead and trailed for the entire remainder of the game. Even a horrendous UCLA season couldn't snap the losing streak, which has now moved to nine games.
Next week: The Huskies will be hitting the road and will be Bay Area bound as they prepare to take on Cal on Saturday and Stanford on Sunday. Washington can give themselves a better shot at a March appearance by sweeping the weekend, but Stanford has proven to be dangerous.
Oregon State is on a slow downward slide. The Beavers struggled mightily to try and pull away from Stanford, but they let a 12-point lead slip from their grasp. 21 points from Jordan Pope weren't able to get it done, especially when paired with a game-lead-tying five turnovers. Even in OT, the Beavers only held the lead once: a 1-point advantage that lasted for a total of 13 seconds.
Next week: Oregon State actually has the rare full week of rest and won't see action again until Thursday. The Beavers will need it, though, as they will be facing a Utah team that's catching fire at the right time on Thursday and a Colorado team looking to show its mettle on Saturday.