Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: 'Cats rolling to No. 1 seed, Colorado/Utah on the cusp, UCLA slips
In the penultimate week of Pac-12 play, a third true contender aside from the top dogs has emerged: Colorado. Utah is also lying on the fringes as one of the four teams to escape unscathed in a bloody weekend of Pac-12 basketball.
By Mason Duhon
Playing spoiler
Washington continues to go almost entirely as Keion Brooks Jr. does; the Huskies win when he's being a game-breaker, and fall short in almost any other scenario. The game played out in the former scenario against UCLA when Brooks Jr. logged a game-high 32 points en route to the 94-77 thrashing of the Bruins. Brooks Jr. has now posted three games of 30-plus points and he sank a career-high six 3-pointers.
Things played out a little differently against USC, and the Huskies couldn't contain the Trojans in the 82-75 defeat. Koren Johnson led the team with 21 points, and Brooks Jr. was just behind him with 20. A big run cut the UW deficit from 15 points to 4, but USC pulled away with an 80-75 lead with under 30 seconds remaining. Washington didn't score again in the game, and is looking to be NIT Tournament-bound at best.
Next week: Washington will be heading to Pullman to play Washington State in an Apple Cup showdown for the regular season finale.
Cal had to pay a penance for sweeping the competition last weekend, and it came as a very rude awakening on the road against the mountain schools. The Golden Bears at least stayed competitive with Colorado, only losing by 10 points in the 88-78 decision. Jaylon Tyson continued on his tear with 25 points, and Fardaws Aimaq continues to be a monster at the board as he logged his 19th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
There were no moral victories to be had in the loss against Utah, though, and Tyson was held to single-digit scoring for just the second time this season. Jalen Cone had to carry to load instead and led the team with 19 points, but it wasn't nearly enough to stave off an almost 30-point loss that ended as an 88-59 decision.
Next week: Cal will be heading to Palo Alto for a rivalry matchup to finish the regular season "on the road" against Stanford on Thursday.
Arizona State couldn't sow any more chaos and steal a second consecutive upset over a ranked team when No. 6 Arizona visited Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils weren't going down without a fight, though, and they made it a far closer game than the 85-67 final score indicates.
Bobby Hurley was given the start by his dad for Senior Night, and Adam Miller finished the night with a team-leading 16 points after taking his place. Frankie Collins, Jose Perez, and Jamiya Neal all reaching double-digit scoring in the thunderous comeback that saw Arizona State's deficit drop from 14 points down to just 5. With just five minutes in the game, Arizona State was only down by 7 points before Arizona went on a 6-0 run to seal the loss.
Next week: Arizona State will look to bounce back and win out in Los Angeles against USC on Thursday and UCLA on Saturday.