Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: 'Cats rolling to No. 1 seed, Colorado/Utah on the cusp, UCLA slips
In the penultimate week of Pac-12 play, a third true contender aside from the top dogs has emerged: Colorado. Utah is also lying on the fringes as one of the four teams to escape unscathed in a bloody weekend of Pac-12 basketball.
By Mason Duhon
The basement
Isaiah Collier has been putting USC on his back and is the only consistently imposing offensive threat on this team. The Trojans played valiantly against Washington State and fell just 3 points short, but Collier logged a game-high 24 points. It was a trio of late-game misses — a free throw by Collier and a pair of 3-balls from Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson — that ultimately doomed USC to the heartbreaking 75-72 loss.
It was a different story against Washington, and Collier's career-high 31 points were enough to propel USC past the Huskies in an 82-75 win. Ellis and DJ Rodman backed him up with 17 points apiece, but it was Collier's 8 points in the final 2:30 and a key block on a UW 3-ball by Joshua Morgan that sealed the win for USC.
Next week: USC will be hosting the desert schools to conclude the season, with Arizona State coming to Galen Center on Thursday and Arizona doing the same on Saturday.
Stanford, while riding a six-game losing streak, is the newest member of the basement club. Hell, the Cardinal has only won twice since the start of February and hasn't won in nearly a full calendar month. Stanford was embarrassed 90-68 on the road by Utah and only went 4-15 on 3-pointers. The Cardinal pulled within 6 points but lost steam down the stretch despite Michael Jones ending the day with 20 points.
Their game against Colorado was more competitive, but the Cardinal still fell 10 points short in the 81-71 loss. Maxime Reynaud returned to form and posted a double-double (26 points, 12 rebounds), but he was the only bright spot of the game. Freshman Kanaan Carlyle hasn't played the way he did midseason, and Stanford seems to be struggling because of it.
Next week: Stanford will host Cal after their arduous journey for what should be a hotly-contested rivalry showdown on Thursday to cap off regular season play.
Oregon State may be tied for the worst overall record, but they stand alone with the worst record in conference play and it shows. The Beavers have only won a single game since the start of February, and that was against now-fellow basement-dweller Stanford. A pair of 20-plus point scorers in Tyler Bilodeau (26 points, eight rebounds) and Jordan Pope (22 points, five assists) weren't enough for the Beavs to capitalize on a weakened Oregon squad as they fell 78-71.
Next week: Oregon State will try to play spoiler against two NCAA Tournament contenders when Utah comes to Corvallis on Thursday and Colorado makes the same trip on Saturday.
