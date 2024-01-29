Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona remains on top, USC slips below UCLA
After Week 5 of Pac-12 play, Arizona Basketball remains on top of the conference while there's finally notable shuffling in the rankings. USC slipped below UCLA and now holds the bottom spot, and Washington State is slowly creeping upward.
By Mason Duhon
Dreams of the bubble
Washington State showed out this weekend once again and is rising in the ranks because of it. They played host to the mountain schools, starting with Utah on Wednesday. Isaac Jones posted a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) and five players hit double-figures for the Cougars on their way to a 22-point win, 79-57.
The Cougars followed that up with yet another win when Colorado came to Pullman on Saturday. Jaylen Wells recorded a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) on a whopping 38 minutes and Myles Rice matched his 17 points. Washington State won their fifth of the last six games with the 78-69 win.
Next week: Washington State will be heading across the state to play Washington in Seattle for its only game next week.
Colorado had a slow week this week, only playing one game against Washington in Seattle. Eddie Lampkin Jr. posted a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and J'Vonne Hadley tallied 24 points on the way to a 98-81 win, the Buffs' first on the road of the season. Five Colorado players hit double figures en route to a statement fourth consecutive win.
Next week: The Buffaloes will be heading to Salt Lake City to play against Utah on Saturday as both teams look to get back to early January form.
Utah had a rough weekend, and it started with a trip to Pullman to play Washington State on Wednesday. Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen, the two leaders for the Utes, did all they could to stave off a hot Washington State team. However, injuries caught up to the Utes, and when Deivon Smith went down in the first half, it helped seal the 79-57 loss.
Things didn't get better against Washington on Saturday, who really is nothing to think much of aside from Sahvir Wheeler. A return to action and 20 points from Smith still couldn't offset the growing pile of Utah injuries. Utah squandered a lead and ultimately lost 98-73 for its second straight 20-plus-point loss.
Next week: The Utes will be playing a one-off matchup at home against Colorado for Utah's first rivalry matchup of the season on Saturday.