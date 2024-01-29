Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona remains on top, USC slips below UCLA
After Week 5 of Pac-12 play, Arizona Basketball remains on top of the conference while there's finally notable shuffling in the rankings. USC slipped below UCLA and now holds the bottom spot, and Washington State is slowly creeping upward.
By Mason Duhon
Playing spoiler
Stanford only had one matchup last week, and it was a short trip across the Oakland Bay Bridge to play against Cal on Friday. It was a hotly-contested rivalry game that featured seven lead changes and eight ties that Stanford led in for over 31 minutes. Despite four Cardinal players reaching double-figures, Kanaan Carlyle's game-tying layup rolled out of the basket as time expired to seal the 73-71 loss.
Next week: Stanford will look to rebound in a big way when hitting the road to try to get revenge on Arizona State on Thursday before looking to repeat against Arizona on Sunday.
Arizona State had a tough weekend that started on Thursday against Oregon. The Sun Devils jumped out to a 22-12 lead and Jose Perez finished the night with 20 points, but he was the only Arizona State player to finish in double-figures. Oregon caught fire in the second half and started nailing shots en route to a semi-predictable 80-61 loss.
Expecting a rebound game against Oregon State, Arizona State got a rude awakening. The Sun Devils were sluggish out of the gate and never found their stride, despite Perez posting 19 points and two others hitting double-digit scoring. The Sun Devils got swept on the weekend with the 84-71 loss.
Next week: Arizona State will be hosting a Stanford team ripe for picking on Thursday before a lowly Cal squad comes to town on Saturday.
Washington played host to the mountain schools, and it started with Colorado on Wednesday. Keion Brooks Jr. led the way with 22 points, but it wasn't enough to even secure a lead for the Huskies past midway through the first half. Two reserve players finished with double-digits in the 98-81 loss.
Washington rebounded in a big way with a statement win over Utah on Saturday. Brooks Jr. led the team in scoring for the second straight game with 27 points, and four players posted double-digit scoring and over 30 minutes of time on the floor. Wheeler remains without a turnover on the season, and the Huskies showed out in the 98-73 win.
Next week: Rivalry week is on in the state of Washington as the Huskies will play host to an exciting Washington State squad on Saturday for the only match of the week.
A stellar showing over the weekend moves Oregon State out of the basement. It started with Arizona coming to town on Thursday and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jordan Pope capped off his 31-point day with a win. Tyler Bilodeau posted 22 points of his own and Michael Rataj also reached double-figures with 12 points. The Beavers sent the Wildcats packing with their tails between their legs with the 83-80 win.
Fresh off a stunning upset over No. 9 Arizona, the Beavs stayed hot and laid the wood against a reeling Arizona State squad on Saturday. Pope led in scoring again with 19 points, Bilodeau posted 18, and Rataj notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Oregon State won the game 84-71, embarrassing Arizona State with the 13-point loss and sweeping the weekend.
Next week: Oregon State will look to stay hot on a trip to Southern California as the Beavers will face UCLA on Thursday and USC on Saturday.