Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona remains on top, USC slips below UCLA
After Week 5 of Pac-12 play, Arizona Basketball remains on top of the conference while there's finally notable shuffling in the rankings. USC slipped below UCLA and now holds the bottom spot, and Washington State is slowly creeping upward.
By Mason Duhon
The basement
Cal squeaked out a win when Stanford came to Berkeley on Saturday for the sole matchup of the week. Jaylon Tyson led the Golden Bears with 14 points, and five other Cal players joined him in double-digit figures. Cal head coach Mark Madsen, who's in his first year at the helm, defeated his alma mater in his first showdown with the Cardinal.
Next week: Cal will take to the road to face the desert schools in an uphill battle to find a win. The Golden Bears will start with No. 11 Arizona on Thursday before heading north for Arizona State on Saturday.
UCLA made the 45-ish-minute trip to the USC campus and took care of business in the first rivalry week, winning 65-50. Dylan Andrews dropped 20 points on the Trojans and Lazar Stefanovic wasn't far behind him with 17. The Bruins led throughout the majority of this game, and it wasn't ever really in question; they capitalized on a decimated team.
Next week: The Bruins will be playing host to Oregon State, who just swept the weekend, on Thursday before an angry Oregon team will play in Pauley Pavilion on Saturday to try and get back on track.
USC got embarrassed by a bad UCLA team in front of its home crowd in Galen Center. The Trojans move into this bottom slot because their trajectory is grim: Boogie Ellis is back but hobbled, and the team's leading scorer only mustered 10 points. The Trojans have now lost five straight and fell to 2-7 in conference play, holding down the bottom of the standings..
Next week: Oregon comes to town looking to right the ship on Thursday before USC will look to cool Oregon State down on Saturday.