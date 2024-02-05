Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona firmly at No. 1, ASU and Oregon State slide
By Mason Duhon
Week 6 of Pac-12 men's basketball play is in the rear =view, and there's real movement in the power rankings this week. UCLA is the biggest riser, jumping four spots after proving that last week wasn't a fluke, and Oregon State is the new anchor of the conference after dropping back-to-back games. Arizona State is also starting to slide for a similar reason, while No. 8 Arizona remains atop its rightful throne at No. 1.