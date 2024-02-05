Zona Zealots
Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona firmly at No. 1, ASU and Oregon State slide

By Mason Duhon

Stanford v Arizona
Stanford v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
Bubble watch

After potentially looking like the best team in the conference less than a month ago, Oregon is losing some steam and has lost four of its last six. They still have a chance at an at-large bid, but those chances are looking ever slimmer.

The LA road trip weekend started off as expected, with Oregon securing a win against USC. Freshman Jackson Shelstad posted 20 points and the Ducks led by double-digits for most of the game. USC attempted a late-game rally, but as is becoming all-too-common in Pac-12 play, the rally fell short and Oregon walked away with a 78-69 victory.

Things got off on the wrong foot against UCLA from the jump, though; even before making it to Pauley Pavilion. A presidential motorcade delayed the Ducks' arrival, and it showed in a slow start that allowed UCLA to build an 18-point advantage. Oregon rallied hard enough to steal the lead away, but couldn't sustain it as they fell 71-63.

Next week: Oregon will look to right the ship at home against Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday.

Utah played Colorado at home in the two schools' first rivalry week of the season. Utah has been a wrecking ball at home, with an unblemished 12-0 record when playing in Salt Lake City. A 21-point outing from Gabe Madsen and a double-double that could've been even more from Deivon Smith (17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) propelled the Utes to a 73-68 win and an identical 15-7 (7-5) record to Colorado. They win the tie by simple head-to-head now.

Next week: The Utes will be hosting the desert schools when they play No. 8 Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday.

Colorado's road woes continued as they fell to 1-6 away from CU Events Center. Colorado played well enough in the first half and took a 31-31 tie game into halftime. KJ Simpson finished the night with a game-leading 25 points and Colorado moved within one possession down the stretch, but they couldn't close the gap.

Next week: Colorado will also host the desert schools, but Arizona State is the Thursday matchup and No. 8 Arizona is the Saturday showdown.

