Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona and Washington State continue to show out
Week 7 of Pac-12 men's basketball play is in the rearview. No. 5 Arizona and Washington State solidified themselves as the best in the conference. Below them, though, nobody else had a stellar weekend and there was a lot of spot-swapping.
By Mason Duhon
Sleeping giants
UCLA's 8-5 record in conference play has them sitting at fourth in the conference standings, which is a far cry from how they looked just a month ago. They move up a slot partially for sweeping the weekend, but mostly for snagging the win over Stanford, who sat above them just last week.
UCLA took care of business against Stanford in Palo Alto, securing an 82-74 win over a solid Stanford Squad on the back of 21 points from Sebastian Mack. Five players notched double figures for UCLA in the Bruins' highest-scoring game of the season.
They followed it up with a nail-biting 61-60 win against Cal in Haas Pavilion. Despite not having a single player post more than 13 points, UCLA won its fifth straight game when Adem Bona iced the game with a layup in the final seconds.
Next week: UCLA will look to prove itself against the mountain schools when a battered Colorado team comes to town on Thursday and the stumbling Utes come to Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.
Stanford is going to slide below UCLA because they couldn't hold off the surging Bruins, and a win over a bad USC squad isn't doing the Cardinal too many favors here.
Stanford, who has played every game on the road since Jan. 20, played host to UCLA on Thursday. Despite a double-double from Maxime Reynaud (20 points, 10 rebounds) and the team shooting 52.8% from the field, the Cardinal couldn't get the job done against the Bruins and fell 82-74.
Stanford followed it up by taking out its frustrations on USC and demolished them 99-68. The Cardinal broke the 3-pointer record set earlier in the year against Arizona by draining 19 shots from distance. Reynaud posted 25 points and Andrej Stojakovic tallied a career-high 20 points off the bench.
Next week: Stanford will head to Seattle to face Washington on Thursday before facing a real test against Washington State in Pullman on Saturday.