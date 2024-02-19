Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona, Washington State hit 20 wins, Utah slips
Pac-12 basketball has turned into the good, the bad, and the ugly in a down year. Arizona and Washington State lead the way as the only sure things, while Oregon State and USC are the only two that can be counted on to be bad. All the others are streaky.
By Mason Duhon
With only three weeks of Pac-12 play left, the conference teams have separated into three tiers: the heavyweights, the bottom dwellers, and the oh-so-ugly middle. A conference that has historically been one of the deepest in basketball at the Power 5 level is uncharacteristically weak this year, and only two teams have emerged as legitimate contenders for March.
Arizona and Washington State lead the way as the only sure things in the unusually streaky conference. Meanwhile, Oregon State and USC are the only two teams that can be counted on to be bad week-in and week-out. They'll steal a win here and there — like Oregon State did to Arizona — but aren't going to be on the winning end of most of their games.