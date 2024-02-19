Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona, Washington State hit 20 wins, Utah slips
Pac-12 basketball has turned into the good, the bad, and the ugly in a down year. Arizona and Washington State lead the way as the only sure things, while Oregon State and USC are the only two that can be counted on to be bad. All the others are streaky.
By Mason Duhon
The basement
USC managed to steal a win away from a Utah squad that has seen better days and had a great offensive showing against Colorado, but they ultimately fell short and split the weekend series.
It started when Utah took to the road to face USC in Galen Center. Isaiah Collier led the way for the Trojans with 15 points while dishing out six assists as well. The Trojans were swarming on defense, holding Utah to their second-lowest shooting percentage of the season, and one of Joshua Morgan's game-high four blocks sealed the 68-64 win over the Utes.
However, lightning didn't strike twice for the Trojans despite a stellar day from Boogie Ellis. He posted 30 points, and Collier nearly posted a double-double with 25 points and nine rebounds. Despite having two offensive studs scoring 25-plus points, the game went into double overtime thanks for a corresponding 30-point day from Colorado's Lewis. The Trojans couldn't hang on in the end and lost a heartbreaking 92-89 toss-up.
Next week: USC will head to Westwood to face a surging rival UCLA team on Saturday in Pauley Pavilion.
Despite an extremely valiant effort, Oregon State dropped a 2-point affair to in-state rival Oregon in a heartbreaker. The Beavers have now lost six straight including a loss in Tempe and have moved back into the bottom spot of the rankings.
Oregon State started by heading to Tempe to play an Arizona State team that was primed for the picking. The Beavers played hard enough to send the game to the intermission knotted up at 33-33 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Pope. However, the wheels fell off from there and they were outscored 46-28 over the second half in the 78-61 loss. Tyler Bilodeau posted a team-leading 21 points and four assists, while Rataj notched 12 points and a game-leading eight rebounds.
Michael Rataj nearly posted a double-double against Oregon with a team-leading 17 points and nine rebounds, and four Oregon State players finished in double figures — one more than Oregon. Pope dished out four assists along with his 10 points and four rebounds, but Oregon State usually needs him at the top of his game if they want to win. On the bright side, Pope and Bilodeau are only sophomores and could return next season if they decide against the transfer portal.
Next week: Oregon State will look to steal a win when they head to Berkeley to play Cal on Thursday and then cross town to play Stanford in Palo Alto on Saturday.
