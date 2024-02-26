Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona No. 1, Cal on the rise, Stanford falling
By Mason Duhon
Fatigue seems to be setting in as the end of regular season Pac-12 play draws near, and last weekend was a bloodbath in the conference. With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, the only team(s) to escape the weekend unscathed were Colorado, Cal, and USC, and Cal was the only one of the three to play more than one game.
Arizona dropped a game to Washington State and lost hold of first place in the standings for less than two full days before Washington State turned around and dropped a stunner to Arizona State. Don't count on much movement in those spots unless something crazy happens; Arizona is still objectively the best team in the conference regardless of record. Washington State has also separated from the rest of the pack enough to be head and shoulders above the rest.
Cal and Washington are on the rise in part because of their ability to reliably win at least one game per weekend and also because Utah and Stanford are on a serious downturn. Cal swept the weekend against the Oregon schools, and I'm finally caving and giving Washington some respect for a generally potent offense.