Zona Zealots
Fansided

Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona No. 1, Cal on the rise, Stanford falling

By Mason Duhon

Washington v Arizona
Washington v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 6
Next

The basement

11-16, 5-11 in Pac-12. . 519. 11. . USC. Last week: 11. . .

Boogie Ellis, Adem Bona, Brandon Williams
UCLA v USC / Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

USC managed to steal a 62-56 win in a sold out Pauley Pavilion against cross-town rival UCLA, and Boogie Ellis continues to be the main bright spot of the team. He posted a game-leading 24 points and paired it with five rebounds en route to USC's second win in the last three games. Isaiah Collier is continuing to be productive after missing almost a month with an injury; he posted 11 points, a team-leading four assists, three steals, and three rebounds.

Next week: USC will try to steal a win from Washington State in Pullman on Thursday before heading to Seattle to play Washington on Saturday.

team. . . 12. 516. OSU. . 12-16, 4-13 in Pac-12. Last week: 12.

Jordan Pope
UCLA v Oregon State / Soobum Im/GettyImages

The Beavers played quite well over the weekend, despite only getting one win out of it. The hustle was there against Cal, and it culminated in them stealing a convincing win against Stanford shortly after that.

Despite the final score being an 81-73 loss to Cal, this was a promising showing. Jordan Pope led the way with 23 points while Tyler Bilodeau dropped an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Oregon State just couldn't outlast a surprisingly solid Cal squad. Against Stanford, though, it all clicked: Pope logged 30 points, while Michael Rataj notched 22 points and 10 rebounds. Bilodeau tallied 18 points for the second game in a row en route to the 85-73 road win.

Next week: Oregon State will be looking to upset Oregon and seal the sweep on the road in Eugene after upsetting them in Corvallis the first time around.

Preview. UAUW. No. 4 Arizona Basketball starts hot, hangs on to beat Washington. dark

Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!