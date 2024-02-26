Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona No. 1, Cal on the rise, Stanford falling
By Mason Duhon
The basement
USC managed to steal a 62-56 win in a sold out Pauley Pavilion against cross-town rival UCLA, and Boogie Ellis continues to be the main bright spot of the team. He posted a game-leading 24 points and paired it with five rebounds en route to USC's second win in the last three games. Isaiah Collier is continuing to be productive after missing almost a month with an injury; he posted 11 points, a team-leading four assists, three steals, and three rebounds.
Next week: USC will try to steal a win from Washington State in Pullman on Thursday before heading to Seattle to play Washington on Saturday.
The Beavers played quite well over the weekend, despite only getting one win out of it. The hustle was there against Cal, and it culminated in them stealing a convincing win against Stanford shortly after that.
Despite the final score being an 81-73 loss to Cal, this was a promising showing. Jordan Pope led the way with 23 points while Tyler Bilodeau dropped an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Oregon State just couldn't outlast a surprisingly solid Cal squad. Against Stanford, though, it all clicked: Pope logged 30 points, while Michael Rataj notched 22 points and 10 rebounds. Bilodeau tallied 18 points for the second game in a row en route to the 85-73 road win.
Next week: Oregon State will be looking to upset Oregon and seal the sweep on the road in Eugene after upsetting them in Corvallis the first time around.
