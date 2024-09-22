Perfection: Arizona Volleyball Completes Non-Conference 11-0
While not among the WAC’s projected elite, Utah State came into the match versus Arizona off a tight 3-1 loss to North Dakota State Friday night. Southern Utah however was no match for Arizona Arizona was able to flex its might this afternoon on its way to yet another sweep (25-21, 25-19, 25-20).
Carlie Cisneros powered the victory with 11 kills with .391 hitting percent, while also adding a match-high 13 digs for the double-double. Avery Scoggins added to her stellar freshman season dishing out 37 assists, while also chipping in seven digs and an ace. Alayna Johnson chipped in five blocks to lead the Wildcats block party Saturday night.
With the victory on Saturday, the Wildcats notched both their 11th straight win, and first undefeated non-conference season since 2009. That 2009 team won 19 games and reached the NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas A&M.
Freshmen Powering Wildcats Resurgence
This might very well become a broken record due to the nature of a recruiting class featuring three high school All-Americans. With the trio of Brenna Ginder, Scoggins, and Cisneros all immediately stepping into prominent starting positions, the 2024 Arizona Volleyball program has an incredibly different feel to it in 2024.
With Cisneros logging her third double double on Saturday, and Scoggins also claiming one on the season, 2024 is quickly becoming the Year of the Freshman in Tucson.
Up Next
Arizona is set to open its Big 12 Conference slate next weekend starting with a trip to Waco and Fort Worth, Texas to match up with number 20 Baylor, and 23rd-ranked TCU next weekend. Arizona will square off with Baylor on Wednesday at 5:00 Mountain Daylight, and finish off the trip Friday against TCU at 4:30 MST. Both matches are available on ESPN+.