The players who are staying with Arizona Football for 2024
By Mason Duhon
Offense:
Luke hasn't gotten a ton of usage over his first two years, but he's going to see the field plenty in 2024. With the losses of Michael Wiley and D.J. Williams to the NFL draft, Luke has flown up the depth chart and will be the starting running back if Jonah Coleman transfers to Washington. He's a former four-star recruit and in his limited touches, he's lived up to his nickname of "Speedy".
Fifita and McMillan were the driving forces behind a seismic culture shift in the 2023 season. When Fisch left for Washington and Brennan was placed at the helm, the entirety of the Arizona football community knew that keeping these two was priority number one.
In the second Arizona football hype video of the day, the two of them spoke of there being "unfinished business" before throwing up the "WC" hand sign and a highlight tape commenced. The pair chose to return to Arizona over Washington, yes, but primarily over Alabama. Talk about high praise. The return of these two is the most positive sign of more great football to come in the 2024 season for the Wildcats.
Savaiinaea was one of four players featured prominently in Fifita and McMillan's announcement video. Although he wasn't speaking with the quarterback he protects and the top wide receiver, his clear and obvious inclusion in the video is a sign that he'll be back.
Doost is an incoming transfer offensive lineman from Northwestern who isn't backing down on his commitment. Though an official statement hasn't been (and likely won't be) released, his doubling-down four days after Fisch's departure alongside offensive line coach Brennan Carroll seems to mean he'll remain a Wildcat.
Other players who seem poised to return:
- Offensive linemen Josh Baker (center), Leif Magnusson and Wendell Moe (guards), and Joe Borjon (tackle)
- Wide receivers Montana Lemonious-Craig, A.J. Jones, Kevin Green Jr., and Malachi Riley
Guys to keep an eye on:
- Running back Jonah Coleman (on an official visit to Washington)