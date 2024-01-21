The players who are staying with Arizona Football for 2024
By Mason Duhon
Defense:
Manu, like Savaiinaea, was one of four players featured prominently in Fifita and McMillan's announcement video. Despite the fact that he wasn't speaking alongside his quarterback and top wide receiver, he followed it up shortly afterwards with a video of his own announcing his intentions to return.
Flowe hasn't made a public announcement. However, during the showing of Fifita, McMillan, Manu, and Savaiinaea's announcement video during a break in the Arizona Basketball game, the football team took to the floor and were announced as the "2024 Arizona Wildcats". In a video taken by Justin Spears from the Arizona Daily Star, Flowe can be seen front-and-center around the 36-second mark. He'll be suiting up for the Wildcats in the fall.
In the best hype video Arizona's social media team has ever released, free safety Gunner Maldonado, strong safety Dalton Johnson, and primary cornerback and team captain Treydan Stukes all announced their return for the 2024 season. All three are seasoned veterans; Maldonado and Johnson have been on the team since 2021 and Stukes was a member of Kevin Sumlin's 2020 signing class.
Ma'ae is an incoming transfer from UC Davis that appears to be honoring his commitment. With the apparent retention of Ricky Hunley as the defensive line coach, he opted to take the same path as Doost and post another photo of him donning an Arizona uniform.
Tacario Davis watch
Davis entered the portal on Thursday, Jan. 18, likely in an attempt to scout his options. The All-Pac-12 honorable mention at cornerback has since added Arizona back into his social media bio shortly following Fifita, McMillan, Manu, and Savaiinaea's announcement. He seems to be warming up to a return despite being on an official visit to Washington with Coleman.
Other players poised to return:
- Defensive linemen Bill Norton (nose tackle), Russell "Deuce" Davis II (defensive end), and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei (defensive end)
Guys to keep an eye on:
- Defensive lineman Isaiah Ward (brother Anthony entered transfer portal)
- Cornerback Ephesians Prysock (entered the transfer portal; potential to follow other DBs back)